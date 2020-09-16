Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against YayYo, Inc. (YAYO)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming November 9, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased YayYo, Inc. ("YayYo" or the "Company") (OTC: YAYO) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on November 14, 2019 (the "IPO" or "Offering").

Investors suffering losses on their YayYo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In November 2019, YayYo completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold approximately 2.7 million shares of common stock at $4 per share.

Then, on February 10, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had decided to delist YayYo’s common stock from the NASDAQ.

Since the IPO, the Company’s shares have traded as low as $0.30, or 93% below the IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) defendant El-Batrawi continued to exercise supervision, authority, and control over YayYo, and was intimately involved, on a day-to-day basis, with the business, operations, and finances of the Company, including assisting the Underwriter Defendants in marketing YayYo's IPO; (2) defendant El-Batrawi never sold the 12,525,000 "Private Shares" and continued to own a controlling interest in YayYo despite the NASDAQ's insistence that he retain less than a 10% equity ownership interest in connection with the listing agreement; (3) defendants promised certain creditors of YayYo that in exchange to their agreeing to purchase shares in the IPO in order to permit the Underwriter defendants to close the IPO YayYo would repurchase those shares after the IPO; (4) defendants intended to repurchase shares purchased by creditors of YayYo in the IPO using IPO proceeds: (5) YayYo owed its former President, CEO, and Director a half of million dollars at the time of the IPO; (6) YayYo owed SRAX, Inc. (formerly Social Reality, Inc.) $426,286 in unpaid social media costs, most of which was more than a year overdue as payment had been delayed while YayYo attempted to complete its IPO; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased YayYo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pGovernment Workflow Automation to Accelerate in the State of Texas with Visionary Integration Professionals & SimpliGov
BU
01:02pUltra Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring and Emergence from Bankruptcy
GL
01:01pSTEWART TITLE : Strengthens Operations in Alaska with the Acquisition of Yukon Title Team
BU
01:01pScholarShare 529 unveils new “The California Way to Save for College” brand campaign to celebrate College Savings Month
GL
01:01pCELEBRATING HALLOWEEN DURING CORONAVIRUS : Trunk-or-treating Can Be a Safe Alternative for Houses of Worship and Other Organizations
BU
12:59pBRAIN SCIENTIFIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
12:57pDorsey Receives Mansfield Rule Certification 3.0 Plus Status for 2020
BU
12:56pJFrog shares jump 62% in Nasdaq debut
RE
12:56pDISCOVERY : Announces the Pricing Terms of its Cash Tender Offers for Five Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only
PR
12:55pBRK : Completes Restructuring and Materially Increases Shareholder Participation in Project Phoenix
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
2ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
4SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : to Acquire Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Operations a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group