Deadline approaches to nominate for Incisal Edge magazine's signature ‘40 Under 40' award for young dentists

PITTSTON, PA, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, exceptional young dentists earn Incisal Edge magazine’s signature 40 Under 40 award from the premier dental publication that continually tracks the nation’s top practitioners. The 40 Under 40 entries for 2022 will be accepted at IncisalEdgeMagazine.com until nominations close February 21, 2022.

In each issue of FOLIO award-winning Incisal Edge magazine, dental professionals can find spotlights on inspirational dentists, tips on creating a powerful dental brand, buying or selling a practice, dental practice design and more. The magazine’s print edition is distributed quarterly via a direct mail distribution package with Dentaltown magazine, and available with exclusive bonus content in digital format at: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.

Incisal Edge Signature Awards: The 40 Under 40



The final 40 Under 40 list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States. Hundreds of individuals are nominated by industry experts and vetted by an independent panel to select the final honorees. Entries for the 2022 Incisal Edge 40 Under 40 competition will be accepted through February 21, 2022. For details, visit: https://www.incisaledgemagazine.com/contests/





About Incisal Edge

Incisal Edge magazine is the dedicated to helping readers get an edge—and keep it—in the fast-changing world of healthcare and business. Published by Benco Dental since 1997, Incisal Edge curates the industry's most progressive thought leadership to deliver the latest in dental innovations and the people behind them. Known for its 40 Under 40 — America’s Best Young Dentists, which highlights the country’s brightest rising stars, the magazine’s content includes The 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry, plus columns and features packed with sharp advice, expert success tips on everything from marketing to operations, and the latest clinical advances and essential tools for practicing and living smarter. Incisal Edge magazine’s print edition reaches 130,000 readers quarterly via a direct mail distribution package with Dentaltown magazine. Incisaledgemagazine.com leads with dynamic visuals and follows with exclusive web content, an improved mobile experience, and a centralized nomination hub for the magazine’s signature awards.

About Benco Dental

Benco Dental is Driving Dentistry Forward® with innovative solutions and a caring family culture. Industry firsts include Painless® electronic ordering, automated supply management, BluChip® customer loyalty rewards, CenterPoint design/equipment superstores and OneVisitT™ open architecture CAD/CAM. Over 1,500 dedicated associates, including 400+ sales representatives and 300+ factory-trained service technicians, serve customers at locations nationwide. Independent since 1930, Benco Dental is one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma and among Pennsylvania Best Places to Work® for 12 of 15 prior years.

