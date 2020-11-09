Log in
Deadline to Apply for 2021-2022 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship Program Fast Approaching

11/09/2020 | 11:03am EST

Call for applications closes November 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST

It’s your last chance to apply for the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship Program. The call for applications closes on November 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST! The program provides unique opportunities for accomplished K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) educators to serve 11 months in a federal agency or U.S. Congressional office. Einstein Fellows bring their extensive classroom knowledge and experience to their host offices to inform federal STEM education efforts.

Previous Einstein Fellows have:

  • Created and deployed online learning tools for students and teachers.
  • Provided subject matter expertise in virtual mentoring, hybrid teaching, and bridging the digital divide.
  • Built partnerships among federal agencies.
  • Drafted legislation seeking to improve U.S. K-12 education and teacher preparation.
  • Evaluated national STEM programs centered on school reform.

To be eligible, applicants must be U.S. citizens who currently are employed full time in a U.S. public or private elementary or secondary school or school district. Applicants must have been teaching full time in a public or private elementary or secondary school for at least five of the last seven years in a STEM discipline.

Program applications must be submitted by November 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST through the online application system.

Current sponsoring agencies include the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the Department of Defense (DOD), the Library of Congress (LOC), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum (SI), and the US Geological Survey (USGS). In addition to sponsoring placements at DOE headquarters, DOE sponsors up to five placements in U.S. Congressional offices.

The Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship Program is managed by the DOE Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists in collaboration with the sponsoring agencies and the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE). Additional information about the program, including eligibility requirements, program benefits, application requirements and access to the online application system may be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts/einstein.

Please direct inquiries about the Albert Einstein Distinguished Education Fellowship Program to sc.einstein@science.doe.gov.

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AEF_Program and use the hashtag #EinsteinFellows20 to let us know what makes YOU a great candidate for the next cohort.


© Business Wire 2020
