STORY: :: Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli strike hits a school sheltering the displaced

:: Deir al-Balah, Gaza

:: July 27, 2024

:: Ibtihal Ahmed, Displaced Gazan

"I was sitting in the tent at our neighbours'. I heard heavy strikes, I started running, my daughter was in one place and I was in another, I saw people running towards the place that was struck. The people sheltering in Khadija school are all wounded, they are innocent and this should not have happened to them."

The Gaza health ministry and the Hamas-run government media office gave the toll for those killed in the strike on the school in Deir Al-Balah, one of the areas most populated with displaced families, and said over 100 others were wounded.

The Israeli military said in a statement it had targeted a "Hamas command and control center inside the Khadija school compound in central Gaza."

The statement said the school was being used to launch attacks against troops and as a weapons cache and that it warned civilians before the strike.

More than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes in the enclave, according to Gaza health authorities, who do not distinguish between fighters and non-combatants.