Sept 26 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday
after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central
Following are some deadly U.S. passenger train crashes in
recent years:
Feb. 4, 2018: An Amtrak passenger train that was diverted
onto a side track slammed into a parked freight train in South
Carolina, killing two crew members and injuring at least 116
others.
Jan. 31, 2018: An Amtrak passenger train carrying Republican
members of the U.S. Congress to a retreat in West Virginia
slammed into a garbage truck at a rural Virginia road crossing,
killing one person on the truck. No major injuries were reported
among the lawmakers or staff on the train.
Dec. 18, 2017: An Amtrak train derailed as it took a corner
on a new stretch of track in Washington state at more than twice
the speed limit, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge
and killing three people. Nearly 100 people suffered injuries,
most of them minor.
Sept. 29, 2016: A New Jersey Transit train plowed into a
terminal in Hoboken, killing a woman standing on the platform
and injuring 114 people.
April 3, 2016: An Amtrak train traveling from New York hit a
backhoe performing maintenance on the tracks in Chester,
Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb, killing the two men working
with the construction equipment and sending 41 to hospitals.
May 2015: An Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia
after entering a curve at 106 miles per hour (171 kph), more
than twice the recommended 50-mph (80-kph) speed, killing eight
passengers and sending 185 others to hospitals. The locomotive
and seven passenger cars went off the rails.
December 2013: A Metro-North train derailed in New York
City's Bronx borough, killing four people and injuring at least
61. The seven-car train had been traveling at 82 mph (132 kph)
before entering the 30-mph curved section where it
crashed.
