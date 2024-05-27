May 27, 2024 at 05:30 pm EDT

STORY: This is video of a tornado that ripped through Kentucky over Memorial Day weekend.

:: Zachary Pike

Severe weather and tornado-spawning thunderstorms killed several people across four states in the central United States - and wrecked hundreds of buildings.

:: May 27, 2024

"At its peak, the storm knocked out power to 215,144 Kentuckians."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early on Monday.

He said storms had hit almost the entire state - while officials say 100 state highways and roads were damaged.

The latest extreme weather comes just days after a powerful tornado ripped through an Iowa town, killing four people...

:: ZaneTv512 via X

...and more twisters touched down in Texas last week.

The weather service has warned that additional storms will move through Ohio and Tennessee.

The U.S. is preparing for what government forecasters have called a potentially "extraordinary" 2024 Atlantic hurricane season beginning next Saturday.