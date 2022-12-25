Deadly blizzard hits Buffalo as eastern U.S. freezes

The powerful winter storm that caused frigid temperatures from the Northern Great Plains to the U.S.-Mexico border was moving east on Sunday, after knocking out power to millions late last week and causing flight cancellations during the busy holiday travel period.

More than 200,000 homes and businesses were without power on the U.S. East Coast, Texas, and Washington state on Sunday, a sharp drop from the 1.8 million that were powerless as of early Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us. In Buffalo, 16% of residents had no electricity on Sunday, officials said.