:: Longyan City, China

The downpours in Wuping county in Longyan City since Sunday (June 16) afternoon caused 378 house collapses and prompted authorities to launch a flood emergency response.

Fujian provincial meteorological bureau classified the storms as "extreme events", CCTV reported.