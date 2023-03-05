STORY: The National Weather Service said the powerful storms had mostly left the South by late Friday and was moving to the Northeast, where it was forecast to cause heavy snow and sleet from southeastern Michigan east to New York state.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at least two tornadoes sparked by the storm system ripped through the western part of his state on Friday. Aside from the tornadoes, Beshear said thunderstorms in Kentucky were generating winds of 80 miles per hour (128.75 kph), which are "strong enough to blow tractor trailers off the road."

Authorities in Kentucky, as well as Alabama and Mississippi reported deaths from the storms in their states without providing details, while a sheriff's department in Arkansas reported that a man died when he was swept into a swollen river by flood waters after driving on a flooded street.

More than 1.4 million homes and businesses were without power in states impacted by the storm, according to data from PowerOutage.us.