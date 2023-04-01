STORY: First responders searched for more possible victims on Saturday after powerful tornadoes tore through Arkansas, where at least five people were killed and dozens of others were injured in the storms.

Officials said the tornadoes flipped over vehicles and brought down power lines in Little Rock and large areas east of the state capital.

One eyewitness captured the moment a tornado swept over his vehicle in Little Rock.

"Holy shit. Holy shit! Holy shit! Holy shit!"

A blast of extreme weather swept through much of the U.S. on Friday, with thunderstorms and tornadoes menacing the nation's midsection from Texas to the Great Lakes.

"...coming up on the Whiteland exit."

In Indiana, authorities said three people were killed and a state of emergency was declared for the affected areas.

Eyewitness footage showed overturned trucks and debris scattered across a road following a violent storm.

"That was a warehouse, I think. This whole area is a wasteland."

In Belvidere, Illinois, one person was killed and 28 were injured when extreme weather tore the roof off a theater during a heavy metal concert.

The extreme weather comes one week after a deadly tornado devastated the Mississippi town of Rolling Fork, destroying many of the community's 400 homes and killing 26 people.