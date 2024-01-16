Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders prepared for further merger activity in the sector.

"Health care is the leading sector so far this year," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"There continues to be a lot of M&A in that space, and I'm guessing we're going to continue to see that, and continue to see what's happening with weight-loss drugs," Joyce said.

