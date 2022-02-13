Log in
Deal on Stellantis battery plant will be signed in days, Italian minister says

02/13/2022 | 04:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen in this image provided on Nov. 9, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) - An agreement between the Rome government and Stellantis for the carmaker's planned battery plant in Termoli, southern Italy, will be signed shortly, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"We are very close to signing the agreement for the gigafactory in Termoli where Stellantis will make batteries. It's a matter of a few days," Giorgetti told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview, without giving any details.

Stellantis had no comment.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.13% 16.758 Real-time Quote.0.48%
