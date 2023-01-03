Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday:

** Targa Resources Corp said on Tuesday it will buy the remaining stake in its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline that it does not already own, for $1.05 billion in cash from Blackstone Inc's energy unit.

** Cineworld will focus on a sale of the group as a whole rather than individual assets, the British cinema operator said on Tuesday, sending the troubled company's shares sharply lower.

** Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical has signed an agreement to buy stakes in subsidiaries of state steel maker Krakatau Steel for 3.24 trillion rupiah ($207.76 million), the companies said in a statement.

** Adani Enterprises said it will raise the amount it pays New Delhi Television Ltd stockholders who tendered their shares in the conglomerate's open offer to match what it paid the news broadcaster's founders for their stake.

** German utility Steag, which has put itself up for sale, is changing the name of a large part of its business to Iqony in the course of a planned split-up, according to a website for the new company.