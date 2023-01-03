Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday:
** Targa Resources Corp said on Tuesday it will
buy the remaining stake in its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline that it
does not already own, for $1.05 billion in cash from Blackstone
Inc's energy unit.
** Cineworld will focus on a sale of the group
as a whole rather than individual assets, the British cinema
operator said on Tuesday, sending the troubled company's shares
sharply lower.
** Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical has
signed an agreement to buy stakes in subsidiaries of state steel
maker Krakatau Steel for 3.24 trillion rupiah ($207.76
million), the companies said in a statement.
** Adani Enterprises said it will raise the amount
it pays New Delhi Television Ltd stockholders who
tendered their shares in the conglomerate's open offer to match
what it paid the news broadcaster's founders for their stake.
** German utility Steag, which has put itself up for sale,
is changing the name of a large part of its business to Iqony in
the course of a planned split-up, according to a website for the
new company.
