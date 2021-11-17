Log in
Deals worth over $1b inked during China-LAC business summit

11/17/2021 | 04:37am EST
CHONGQING - Deals worth nearly $1.1 billion were signed during the 14th China-Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) Business Summit held in Southwest China's Chongqing municipality.

The two-day summit that concluded on Nov 17 saw the inking of 18 cooperation agreements including eight deals between Chinese and Latin American companies covering fields of animal husbandry, minerals, automobiles and medical equipment.

China is the second-largest trading partner of the LAC region, and the annual bilateral trade volume has exceeded $300 billion for three consecutive years. The LAC region is also the second-largest destination for China's outbound investment, with more than 2,700 China-funded enterprises operating in Latin America and the Caribbean.

First held in 2007, the summit is China's first economic and trade promotion platform for Latin America. The 15th China-LAC Business Summit will be held in Ecuador.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
