Deanna Gray Joins Kemberton as SVP of Customer Success

06/24/2021 | 08:06am EDT
Kemberton, a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services (RCM) to hospitals for complex specialty claims, is pleased to announce the addition of Deanna Gray, FHFMA, CRCS I/P, as Senior Vice President of Customer Success.

Gray has spent 27 years specializing in healthcare RCM sales and operational excellence in both provider and vendor settings and for physician groups, specialty services, and various hospitals and health systems throughout the U.S. Prior to joining Kemberton, Gray held key leadership roles in client delivery, operations, and sales for Millennia, Change Healthcare and its predecessor entities of RelayHealth/McKesson and Avadyne Health.

A prominent member of the healthcare community, Gray is most notable for her volunteer and leadership efforts with the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), where she is a current member of the national Chapter Advancement Team and is a Past President of the award-winning Iowa Chapter. Gray is a Fellow of HFMA and is also a certified revenue cycle specialist through the American Association for Healthcare Administrative Management. She is known for her commitment to cultivating enduring customer relationships, driving team performance, and ensuring superior results.

At Kemberton, Gray is responsible for delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction by fostering Kemberton’s C.A.R.E. Pledge (Compassion. Advocacy. Results. Experience.) in all aspects of her role. She aims to achieve outstanding performance and improve overall outcomes that radiate throughout the entire customer experience.

“Deanna exemplifies Kemberton’s mission to advocate for healthcare providers and patients, which is at the core of what we consistently deliver to our customers and the communities they serve,” said Rainie Kleckner, Kemberton Chief Customer Officer. “She has an impressive background within the industry and an exceptional track record of delivering on customer success. We are extremely pleased to welcome Deanna to the team, as her addition to Kemberton will further deepen and advance our relationships and partnerships with customers.”

“Healthcare delivery and payment models continue to evolve in the ever-changing healthcare landscape, requiring patients and providers to adjust quickly to ensure a positive experience, both clinically and financially,” said Gray. “Kemberton’s commitment to helping patients and providers navigate complex claims by deploying technology and services that maximize reimbursement while alleviating financial stress aligns with my passion for patient advocacy. I’m extremely excited to work with the Kemberton team to deliver the best possible experience and results for all involved stakeholders.”

About Kemberton

Kemberton is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to hospitals and health systems for complex claims. We specialize in the management and collection of workers’ compensation, motor vehicle accident, and veteran administration claims and in eligibility and enrollment services for the uninsured patient population and the resolution of insurance denials for hospitals and physician practice groups. Kemberton accelerates collection times and maximizes reimbursement for over 400 hospital providers across 43 states, resulting in billions of dollars in incremental cash for our customers.


© Business Wire 2021
