  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Death, devastation at Ukraine apartment complex

07/10/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
STORY: Rescuers were racing to find survivors after Russian rockets hit a five-story apartment complex in Ukraine's Donetsk region, killing at least 15 people... with at least two dozen more feared trapped, local officials said.

Emergency workers picked through the rubble on Sunday, some seen carrying out a body wrapped in a white sheet.

One resident fought back tears as she described how she tried to save her two kittens.

"... but I was thrown into the bathroom, it was all chaos, I was in shock, all covered in blood. By the time I left the bathroom, the room was full of rubble, three floors fell down. I never found the kittens under the rubble."

The chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the strike "another terrorist attack", and said that Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism as a result.

Russia, which says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine, denies deliberately attacking civilians.

Donetsk is part of Ukraine's Donbas region, an industrial section in the east. Russia wants to wrest control of the Donbas on behalf of separatists in the region that it supports.

Ukraine and the West call Moscow's invasion of Ukraine an unprovoked war of aggression.



