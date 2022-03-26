Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Death of Foo Fighters' Hawkins stuns music world

03/26/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Tributes poured in Saturday for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins after the band announced his sudden death at age 50, sending shockwaves through the music industry and fans around the world.

Hawkins' body was found in a hotel room Friday in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was set to perform that night.

An ambulance was sent to the hotel after an emergency call reported a man experiencing chest pains, Bogota's health department said in a statement.

It added that Hawkins did not respond to CPR and was declared dead.

While a group of fans gathered outside the building, heartfelt messages of disbelief from some of music's biggest names flooded social media.

Queen's Brian May posted, "No. It cannot be..."

Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine tweeted in part, "I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power."

Billy Idol shared: "so tragic. Rest in peace Taylor."

And former Beatle and fellow drummer Ringo Starr wrote, "God bless Taylor..." sending peace and love to his family and the band.

The Foo Fighters' South American tour has now been cancelled, organizers announced.

A statement released by the band said "the Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss" of Hawkins, and that his "spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAWKINS, INC. -2.32% 45.88 Delayed Quote.16.30%
THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET 0.82% 442.192473 Real-time Quote.20.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pChina confirms no survivors from Eastern Airlines crash
RE
01:42pBIDEN : Putin is a 'butcher'
RE
01:11pMOSCOW EXCHANGE : Trading schedule of Moscow Exchange markets on 28 March
PU
01:10pRockets hit Lviv in western Ukraine, Biden calls Putin a 'butcher'
RE
12:26pStill angry over 2020, Trump returns to Georgia seeking payback
RE
12:26pUber secures London license for two and half years
RE
12:12pChina and Nepal study feasibility of cross-border power grid
RE
11:40aKremlin says Biden's Putin comments limit prospects of mending ties -TASS
RE
11:40aKremlin says new biden comments about putin further narrow possi…
RE
11:32aBoeing says a boeing technical team is supporting the ntsb and t…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Swiss National Bank's Jordan: euro-franc parity not economically import..
2Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Mon..
3Ukraine war creates woes, but also an opportunity for Africa -AfDB pres
4'We have nothing but grief' says father of plane crash victim
5Rockets hit Lviv in western Ukraine, Biden calls Putin a 'butcher'

HOT NEWS