Death of Foo Fighters' Hawkins stuns music world

Hawkins' body was found in a hotel room Friday in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was set to perform that night.

An ambulance was sent to the hotel after an emergency call reported a man experiencing chest pains, Bogota's health department said in a statement.

It added that Hawkins did not respond to CPR and was declared dead.

While a group of fans gathered outside the building, heartfelt messages of disbelief from some of music's biggest names flooded social media.

Queen's Brian May posted, "No. It cannot be..."

Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine tweeted in part, "I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power."

Billy Idol shared: "so tragic. Rest in peace Taylor."

And former Beatle and fellow drummer Ringo Starr wrote, "God bless Taylor..." sending peace and love to his family and the band.

The Foo Fighters' South American tour has now been cancelled, organizers announced.

A statement released by the band said "the Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss" of Hawkins, and that his "spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."