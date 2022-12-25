Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Death toll climbs as winter storm freezes eastern U.S

12/25/2022 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A deadly blizzard pummeled Buffalo, New York, trapping people in their cars, causing power outages and raising the death toll from a severe winter storm system that swept the United States.

By Christmas morning, the sky had cleared, but authorities in Erie County said the elements had left at least seven people dead.

"We are in a war, this is a war with Mother Nature."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday (December 25) called the blizzard that hit her hometown "historic."

"And this will go down in history as the most devastating storm in Buffalo's long-storied history of having battled many battles, many major storms. I have lived through most of them. I'm a Buffalonian, and all of us think in historic and epic terms, but this one is for the ages."

Nationwide freezing weather has caused twenty-eight deaths so far, according a tally by NBC News.

A powerful winter storm that caused frigid temperatures from the Northern Great Plains to the U.S.-Mexico border was moving east on Sunday, after knocking out power to millions late last week and causing flight cancellations during the busy holiday travel period.

More than 1,500 flights in the United States were canceled as of midday on Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware, as weather further snarled holiday travel.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:30pRussia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak
RE
05:01pOnly Russia's nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war - Putin ally
RE
04:40pAlgeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel through 2023/2025 -APS
RE
04:36pMigrants dropped outside VP Harris's home on blustery Christmas Eve
RE
04:30pRussia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak
RE
04:30pDeath toll climbs as winter storm freezes eastern U.S
RE
04:17pRussia ready to resume gas supplies to europe via yamal-europe g…
RE
04:15pJapan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit
RE
04:10pRussia's 2022 lng supply to europe expected at 21 bln cubic metr…
RE
04:10pTwo substations attacked in Washington state, utility says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country - speaker
2Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
3Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look for 'Santa Rally' after grim year in ..
4Ukrainian soldier reunites with family over Christmas call from east
5China must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology, Xi says

HOT NEWS