Death toll climbs as winter storm freezes eastern U.S

By Christmas morning, the sky had cleared, but authorities in Erie County said the elements had left at least seven people dead.

"We are in a war, this is a war with Mother Nature."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday (December 25) called the blizzard that hit her hometown "historic."

"And this will go down in history as the most devastating storm in Buffalo's long-storied history of having battled many battles, many major storms. I have lived through most of them. I'm a Buffalonian, and all of us think in historic and epic terms, but this one is for the ages."

Nationwide freezing weather has caused twenty-eight deaths so far, according a tally by NBC News.

A powerful winter storm that caused frigid temperatures from the Northern Great Plains to the U.S.-Mexico border was moving east on Sunday, after knocking out power to millions late last week and causing flight cancellations during the busy holiday travel period.

More than 1,500 flights in the United States were canceled as of midday on Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware, as weather further snarled holiday travel.