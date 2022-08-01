Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Death toll from Kentucky floods rises to 30; more storms forecast

08/01/2022 | 10:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Kentucky National Guard responds to eastern Kentucky Floods

(Reuters) - Floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky have killed at least 30 people, including children, Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday, as authorities worked to provide food and shelter for thousands of displaced residents.

The death toll is expected to continue rising, the governor said in a press briefing. He added that authorities know of additional bodies that had been recovered, but they could not confirm those deaths at this time.

"We know of additional bodies beyond these 30 confirmed," the governor said.

"If things weren't hard enough on people of this region, they're getting rain right now," he said, adding there was "severe storm potential" on Monday.

Some homes in the hardest hit areas were swept away after days of heavy rainfall that Beshear has described as some of the worst in the U.S. state's history. Rescue teams guided motor boats through residential and commercial areas searching for victims.

Officials have warned the death toll may continue to rise, with more expected rainfall potentially hampering rescue efforts. The National Weather Service has forecast several rounds of showers and storms through Tuesday.

At least 16 deaths were reported in Knott County alone, including at least four children.

Beshear, who declared a state emergency over the floods, said over the weekend that authorities would "be finding bodies for weeks" as rescuers fan out to more remote areas.

The floods were the second major disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky on Friday, allowing federal funding to be allocated to the state.

Power lines were widely damaged, with over 15,000 reports of outages on Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.US.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:13aTexas power use to break records again this week - ERCOT
RE
11:09aRussian central bank says economic downturn to deepen in Q3
RE
11:05aBiden tests positive for COVID again -White House physician
RE
11:05aBritish PM hails 'giant' Trimble as N.Ireland buries peace architect
RE
11:02aU.S. stocks waver, crude plummets as weak data fuels recession fears
RE
10:59aSenegal opposition claims election victory
RE
10:58aDow, S&P 500 edge lower in choppy trading; Tesla lifts Nasdaq
RE
10:55aSri lankan former president gotabaya rajapaksa was not accorded…
RE
10:54aNumber of Americans employed and hours worked falls in July, data show
RE
10:51aDeath toll from Kentucky floods rises to 30; more storms forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
2Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia
3Analyst recommendations: Goldman Sachs, O'Reilly Automotive, Anglo Amer..
4Alibaba strives to keep New York and Hong Kong listings
5Oil prices slip ahead of OPEC+ meeting

HOT NEWS