STORY: The death toll from violent storms that whipped up tornadoes in the South and Midwest over the weekend rose to at least 29 on Sunday, as residents in the affected areas assessed the damage and began a daunting cleanup effort.

"I guess that's our roof."

In Arkansas - where at least five people were killed, according to officials - 80-year-old Jane Smith gave Reuters a walkthrough of what was left of her home.

"The back of the house. Fortunately, one section is still there. So we spent the night in that section of the house last night. No water, no gas, no electricity but at least it was warm enough."

U.S. President Joe Biden declared a "major disaster" in Arkansas on Sunday, ordering federal aid to help with the recovery.

In Tennessee, the Department of Health confirmed seven weather-related deaths near the Mississippi border.

Officials reported four deaths in Illinois, including one in Belvidere, where a 50-year-old man died at a concert after the theater's roof collapsed, which left another 40 people injured.

Jessica Bahena Hernandez was at the concert featuring the heavy-metal group Morbid Angel, which was on its "Tour of Terror."

"The lights go out. I hear a noise. Everything crashes down, which is the ceiling. And I thought, like, the tornado hit. I honestly don't know the logistics of it or anything like that ... and it was scary because like my first thought when I saw it was more that literally could have been me."

Officials also reported deaths in Indiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

One person was killed in Delaware, according to an ABC News affiliate, after a line of powerful storms tore through the region on Saturday night.

The National Storm Prediction Center warned of severe weather on Sunday in parts of Texas around Dallas and Fort Worth, including a "strong tornado or two."

The Storm Prediction Center also forecast severe weather for Tuesday in much of the Midwest between Chicago and Little Rock.