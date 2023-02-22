Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Death toll from cyclone Freddy in Madagascar rises to 4 - govt

02/22/2023 | 05:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Satellite imagery show Cyclone Freddy approaching Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - The death toll in Madagascar from tropical cyclone Freddy has risen to four, the government said on Wednesday, as the storm moved west across the island nation toward mainland Africa.

Freddy made landfall in southeastern Madagascar late on Tuesday with gusts of up to 180 km per hour (110 miles per hour), flooding the area and ripping roofs off houses. Its arrival came nearly a month after storm Cheneso killed 33 people and forced thousands from their homes in Madagascar.

In a statement, the government's National Office of Risks and Disasters revised the death toll up to four from one earlier. The storm has displaced 11,047 people, flooded 2,276 houses and destroyed another 2,267, it said.

After traversing Madagascar, Freddy could reappear in the Mozambique Channel, strengthening before making landfall in Mozambique and then potentially moving on to Zimbabwe, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The storm could affect more than 3.3 million people in total in Mozambique, Madagascar and Zimbabwe, OCHA said, citing a World Food Programme assessment.

(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Aaron Ross and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.06% 454.23 Real-time Quote.1.25%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.51% 149.5 Real-time Quote.0.31%
Latest news "Economy"
05:38aIndonesia president nominates central bank governor for second term - lawmaker
RE
05:38aUAE eyes renewables partnerships with India, Jaber says
RE
05:35aTokyo Gas cuts shareholder returns to invest in decarbonisation
RE
05:34aAirbus looking to hire 3,500 employees in Germany this year - Spiegel
RE
05:32aNew year rally in European stocks to run out of steam: Reuters Poll
RE
05:29aChinese-owned British Steel plans closures which may cut 260 jobs
RE
05:27aAnalysis-Putin's nuclear treaty move raises stakes over China's growing arsenal
RE
05:27aUK Sells GBP2 Billion in July 2053 Green Gilt
DJ
05:23aBritish-born schoolgirl who joined IS loses appeal over citizenship removal
RE
05:21aMiners Fall After Rio Tinto's Earnings, Dividend Drop
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022
2Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall, Tracking Wall Street Decli..
3Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry
4Fresenius and FMC shares go their separate ways
5Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find

HOT NEWS