Death toll in Florida condo collapse climbs to 9, with 150 still missing

SURFSIDE, Fla., June 27 (Reuters) - The official death toll
from the partial collapse of a high-rise condominium complex
near Miami rose to nine on Sunday, with more than 150 people
still missing, as rescue teams picked through the rubble for a
fourth day without finding further signs of life.
What caused nearly half the 12-story building to cave in on
itself in the wee hours of Thursday as residents slept has yet
to be determined, but a 2018 engineer's inspection report found
major structural deterioration in the parking garage beneath the
40-year-old tower.
Officials in Surfside, the shore town near Miami where the
building stood along the beach, said hope remained that rescuers
would yet discover survivors in air pockets that may have formed
in the pancaked debris.
Even so, Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said on Sunday crews had
yet to find such voids in the rubble, or any signs of life.
"It's an extremely difficult situation," Cominsky said. "Our
rescue teams are nonstop, doing all that we can, searching every
area, every bit of hope, to see if we can find a live victim."
Two large cranes and two backhoes on Sunday joined in the
debris-removal efforts that had previously been conducted
essentially by hand by teams also using rescue dogs, sonar,
drones and infrared scanners as they gingerly tunneled through
the ruins.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said six to eight
squads of rescuers were working on the multi-story pile of
shattered concrete and twisted metal laying next to the portion
of the Champlain Towers South condo that remained standing.
"Hundreds of team members are on standby to rotate as we
need a fresh start," Levine Cava said at a briefing in which she
announced the death toll had risen to nine. Officials put the
number of people still unaccounted for at more than 150.
The teams included experts sent by Israel and Mexico to
assist in the search. An American flag atop one crane rippled in
the stiff ocean breeze. Visitors had placed flowers alongside a
plastic barrier on the beach that kept onlookers at bay.
FIRE ABATES
A smoldering fire beneath the rubble that hindered the work
of rescuers had abated by Sunday morning, officials said. The
mayor said a trench was burrowed through the rubble to separate
the areas of smoking debris from the rest of the wreckage.
Weekend thunderstorms also hampered search efforts.
Some families of those missing have provided DNA samples to
officials while others recounted narrow escapes. Police released
the names of four victims who ranged in age from 54 to 83.
They were a couple married for 58 years, a volunteer Little
League baseball coach and the mother of a 15-year-old boy who
was pulled alive from the rubble shortly after the collapse.
Only remains have been recovered since the early hours of
the disaster.
One surviving resident, Erick de Moura, marveled afterward
at his luck at having spent the night at his girlfriend's home
less than 2 miles (3 km) away in Miami Beach the night of the
collapse, likely saving his life.
"Only by God. To me this is a miracle," the 40-year-old
Brazil native told Reuters.
Photographs of the missing were posted on a nearby fence,
along with flowers and messages. "The Lord is My Refuge" read
one handmade sign. "Surfside God is with you" said another.
Some residents remain in Champlain Towers North, a sister
building where only a voluntary evacuation order has been
issued. An inspector did not find any immediately obvious
problems with the north tower.
"Having said that, I don't know if I'd be comfortable
staying in that building," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said,
until a comprehensive review was completed.
Officials said on Saturday that Miami-Dade County would
audit all buildings more than 40 years old within the next 30
days to ensure their safety.
Surfside officials have released documents including the
engineer's report from 2018, which cited major structural damage
beneath the building's pool deck and "concrete deterioration" in
the underground parking garage.
The report was produced for the Champlain Towers South
condominium board in preparation for a major repair project set
for this year.
Gregg Schlesinger, a lawyer and former general contractor
who specializes in construction-failure cases, said it was clear
that the deficiencies identified in the 2018 report were the
main cause of the disaster.
Donna DiMaggio Berger, a lawyer who works with the condo
association, said the issues outlined in the 2018 report were
typical for older buildings in the area and did not alarm board
members, all of whom lived in the tower with their families.
The report estimated it would cost $9.1 million to make the
recommended repairs. Work had started on replacing the roof, but
the pandemic slowed the project, she said.
Satellite data from the 1990s showed the building was
sinking 1 to 3 millimeters per year, while surrounding buildings
were stable, according to Florida International University
professor Shimon Wdowinski.
Schlesinger said investigations and the inevitable lawsuits
would eventually reveal the cause of the collapse.
"But we do know one thing: there was a structural failure,"
he said. "We know another thing: The structural failure should
not have occurred."
