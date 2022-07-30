Log in
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises -Gov. Beshear

07/30/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
STORY: Over two dozen people, including four children, have died in floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky.

That's according to the state's governor Andy Beshear who, on Saturday, said there will likely be more bad news to come:

"This is still an emergency situation. We are in search and rescue mode. Again, that count is going to continue to go up, and we don't lose this many people in flooding. It's just a real tough one." (flash)

"I'm worried that we're going to be finding bodies for weeks to come."

From Wednesday into Thursday, the region was pounded by 5 to 10 inches of rain... with floodwaters sweeping through homes, washing out roads and pushing rivers over their banks.

Officials say hundreds of people have been rescued by boat and by air, including by the National Guard.

But Beshear said the state is still trying to get an accurate count of how many people are missing - as cell service is down in many areas.

"A lot of places that don't have service yet - the challenge has been getting to them to set up some of those mobile service towers. Providers, as well as emergency management have mobile towers that we can get up. But again, it is about safely getting there. We will, when cell phone service is fully restored, start getting a much more accurate picture about people missing."

Beshear told reporters one to two inches of rain is forecast in the coming days... and it 'could be rough' for the counties affected.


