Sept 9 (Reuters) - The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco has risen to 820, state television quoted the Interior Ministry on Saturday as saying.

At least 672 people were injured, including 205 in serious condition, in the magnitude 7.2 quake that hit in Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday night, it added.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly, editing by Mark Heinrich)