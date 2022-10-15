Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Death toll in coal mine explosion in Turkey rises to 28 - minister

10/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Explosion at a coal mine in northern Turkey

BARTIN, Turkey (Reuters) - An explosion in a coal mine in Turkey's northern Bartin province on Friday killed 28 people, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, as rescue teams continued to search for people trapped underground.

Eleven of the 58 rescued miners were still getting treatment in hospitals, Koca also said on Twitter, but it was not clear how many people were still trapped due to the blast that occurred as 110 people were working.

Authorities said initial indications were that the blast was caused by firedamp, a term referring to methane in coal mines.

Colleagues and families of the miners were waiting at the sidelines of the scene and at hospitals where the wounded are being treated, Reuters and local media footage showed.

In 2014, 301 workers were killed in Turkey 's worst ever mining disaster in the western town of Soma, 350 kms (217 miles) south of Istanbul.

(Reporting by Mert Ozkan,; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -1.17% 1643.78 Delayed Quote.-9.07%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.68% 960.0027 Real-time Quote.-8.08%
SILVER -3.25% 18.237 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.07% 18.5585 Delayed Quote.39.27%
Latest news "Economy"
05:18aEurowings warns pilot demands threaten jobs
RE
05:02aCredit suisse prepares swiss business sales to raise capital - f…
RE
05:00aUK insider dealing probes dipped since COVID-19
RE
04:59aIndia's largest private lender reports profit up 20%, beats estimate
RE
04:57aAustria considers windfall tax on energy companies
RE
04:44aChina's Communist party congress to run Oct. 16-22 - spokesman
RE
04:07aUK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
RE
04:03aMOF's Suzuki: Japan will act resolutely on forex volatility - Kyodo
RE
03:57aCGT union votes to continue strike at TotalEnergies' French refineries
RE
03:52aHundreds flee massive flooding in Chad capital
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's southeast stays on emergency alert amid flood crisis
2How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble
3MOF's Suzuki: Japan will act resolutely on forex volatility - Kyodo
4Exxon says Texas refinery lockout was lawful in reply to NLRB complaint..
5Nel ASA: Receives a NOK 600 million purchase order from Woodside Energy

HOT NEWS