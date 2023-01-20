Advanced search
Death toll of avalanche rose to 20 in Tibet

01/20/2023 | 03:55am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - Twenty people were killed, eight were still missing after an avalanche in the city Nyingchi in Tibet, state media reported on Friday.

Fifty-three survivors were found, five of whom were seriously injured, Global Times reported, citing a local government official in the western Chinese region.

The avalanche occurred on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county at around 8 p.m.(1200 GMT) on Tuesday, with people and vehicles stranded.

The region had dispatched 696 professional rescue workers as of 14.05 p.m. today, and the rescue work is still ongoing, CCTV reported.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Peter Graff)


