Death toll rises to 12 in Ukraine's Kramatorsk after Russian strike

(Reuters) - Rescuers have pulled another body from the ruins of a restaurant in eastern Ukraine's city of Kramatorsk, taking to 12 the death toll following a Russian missile strike, Ukraine's emergency services said on Thursday.

Three children were among the dead, while 60 more people were wounded, the authorities said. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)