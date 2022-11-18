Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Death toll rises to 15 after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq's north

11/18/2022 | 05:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view of a scene after a large gas cylinder exploded in a residential area in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) -Fifteen people were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in a residential area in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya, the civil defence said on Friday.

A rescue operation lasting 17 hours had now ended, the civil defence added.

Earlier on Friday, Haval Abubaker, the governor of Sulaimaniya province, announced three days of mourning.

Civil defence firefighters managed to contain the fire that broke out in a residential area after the gas cylinder exploded on Thursday. The fire damaged several houses and destroyed at least five vehicles, police said.

Police officers said at least three houses were completely destroyed by the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder that was installed on the rooftop of one of the homes.

(Reporting by Baghdad Newsroom; Writing by Lena Masri; Editing by Mark Porter and Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:51aSterling rises after retail sales partial recovery, traders digest budget
RE
05:46aKey takeaways from India's proposed data privacy bill
RE
05:42aFrance's RTE grid operator sees higher supply risk for January
RE
05:42aEuro zone yields rise ahead of ECB loan repayments
RE
05:42aDeath toll rises to 15 after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq's north
RE
05:41aIndia cenbank sold net $10.36 billion in spot forex market in Sept -bulletin
RE
05:41aU.N. senior official welcomes extension of Black Sea grain export deal
RE
05:38aSoccer-No alcohol sales permitted at Qatar's World Cup stadium sites - source
RE
05:37aEU watchdog proposes curbs on sustainability terms in names of funds
RE
05:36aTunisian police disperse protesters with teargas near Francophonie summit venue -witnesses
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
2Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
3Zurich Insurance to begin share buyback program on Nov. 21
4BAYER AG : Buy rating from Barclays
5TOP NEWS: BHP says Oz board backs raised offer of AUD28.25 per share

HOT NEWS