STORY: This Ukrainian mother of five says

she watched her home crumble

after it was hit by a Russian missile

Location: Lviv, Ukraine

(Mirka Klos, Lviv resident)

"It was night, air raid siren went off. Noise of shattered glass. We knew that death was chasing us. I put shoes on my children very hastily. One of my children had winter boots and a sweater on. I dressed my children in what was hanging in the corridor."

Klos' family survived the attack but

10 people in their building were killed

"The building reverberated, it felt like an earthquake. The building was moaning, we were trembling and children started to shout in distress. I was looking at their faces and did not know whose face I want to remember. I did not know whom I will probably never see again. We knew that our house was targeted."