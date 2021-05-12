Log in
Deaths in the First Quarter of 2021 (preliminary data)

05/12/2021 | 11:26am EDT
The number of deaths in the first quarter of 2021 (1st - 13th week) is 36 152 and the crude mortality rate - 21.1‰. Compared to the same period in the previous year, the number of deaths has increased by 7 491 or 26.1%. Mortality among males (22.9‰) is higher than among females (19.3‰).

Disclaimer

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 15:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
