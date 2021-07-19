Deaths in the Second Quarter of 2021 (preliminary data)

The number of deaths in the second quarter of2021(14th- 26th week)is 33 945 and the crude mortality rate - 19.8‰. Compared to the same period in the previous year, the number of deaths has increased by 8 754 or 33.8%. According to first quarter of 2021 mortality decreased by 2 601 or by 7.1%. Mortality among males (21.4‰) is higher than among females (18.3‰).