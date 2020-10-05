Log in
Debjit Chattopadhyay Joins Guggenheim Securities as Senior Biotech Analyst

10/05/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Debjit Chattopadhyay will join the firm in December as a Managing Director and Senior Biotech Analyst as part of the Healthcare Equity Research team. Dr. Chattopadhyay’s research focus will be gene therapy and rare diseases.

Dr. Chattopadhyay joins Guggenheim from H.C. Wainwright & Co., where he was a Managing Director covering Biotechnology. Prior to H.C. Wainwright & Co., he was a Managing Director covering biotechnology at Janney Montgomery Scott.

“We are excited to have Debjit join Guggenheim,” said Stefano Natella, Head of Equites for Guggenheim Securities. “He will be a great addition to our healthcare equity research team bringing deep scientific insight and market knowledge to complement our experienced and respected healthcare equity research platform. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim.”

Dr. Chattopadhyay received his MBA in Finance from Drexel University, his Ph.D., from the University of Connecticut, and his fellowship in Translation Medicine, Leukemia Service and Pharmacology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners
Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $280 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 06.30.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $65bn.

Media Contact

Steven Lee      
Guggenheim Partners
212.293.2811
Steven.Lee@GuggenheimPartners.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020

