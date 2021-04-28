Deborah Gallegos Joins Palladium Equity Partners as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, a minority-owned, middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management, today announced that Deborah Gallegos has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Ms. Gallegos brings to Palladium 25 years of investment experience having managed over $100 billion in assets over the course of her career. She previously served as Chief Investment Officer for the New York City Comptroller, Deputy State Investment Officer for the New Mexico State Investment Council, and Director of Manager Research for Strategic Investment Solutions, now Verus Investments. Most recently, she was a Senior Investment Manager at CSAA Insurance Group, an AAA insurer. Ms. Gallegos began her career in the Emerging Markets Equity Group at JP Morgan Asset Management.

Palladium's Chairman and CEO, Marcos Rodriguez, said, "Deborah's breadth of investment experience is matched only by the depth of her dedication to fostering economic growth and generating great outcomes for employees, communities, as well as investors. She has been at the vanguard of integrating financial and social returns throughout her career. We welcome her thoughtful, process-oriented approach to the new investments we plan to make as well as to our current 14 portfolio companies and their 12,000 employees."

Ms. Gallegos said, "I am thrilled to be joining Palladium, one of the oldest minority-owned private equity firms in the country. I have long admired Marcos and the commitment the firm has consistently demonstrated to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Ms. Gallegos has held a number of board positions, including the Robert Toigo Foundation, The New Mexico Community Foundation and served as Board Treasurer for the Stern Grove Festival Association. She holds both a BA and MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 36 platform investments and 140 add-on acquisitions.

Palladium is a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decision making. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

