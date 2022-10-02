Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Debris cleared, Indonesia holds vigil for stadium disaster

10/02/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: More than 320 were injured after police used tear gas to quell a pitch invasion, authorities said on Sunday, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

Mourners gathered outside the gates of the stadium to lay flowers for the victims. Later at night people burned candles in a vigil at a lion statue, the local club's symbol.

"I was so grateful that I could get out of the stadium through the VIP gate, but I also saw many victims, it was unimaginable," 30-year-old survivor Choirul Muslimin said.

"I don't know how to express through words."

Hundreds also attended a candle-lit vigil in the capital Jakarta on Sunday night, carrying placards that read "Indonesian soccer in mourning" and "stop police brutality."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18pLula leads Bolsonaro in Brazil election as first votes tallied
RE
04:03pMarketmind: Can Q4 stop the rot?
RE
03:57pEU leaders to discuss next steps on energy, Ukraine
RE
02:51pDebris cleared, Indonesia holds vigil for stadium disaster
RE
02:49pCredit Suisse executives reassure investors after CDS spike -FT
RE
02:18pTrump staffers not returning White House records, National Archives says
RE
02:13pBosnia's peace envoy imposes changes to election law
RE
02:01pUK's Kwarteng favours outsider to run finance ministry, newspapers say
RE
01:54pU.S. and Turkish officials discuss Ukraine and NATO in unannounced meeting
RE
01:39pUK sees improving 'mood music' on Northern Ireland protocol
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
2Italy's Eni says it will not receive Russian gas requested for Monday
3Tesla's third-quarter deliveries miss estimates
4OPEC+ to consider oil cut of over than 1 mln bpd - sources
5Russian Deputy PM says restoration of Nord Stream possible - TASS

HOT NEWS