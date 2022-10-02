Debris cleared, Indonesia holds vigil for stadium disaster

Mourners gathered outside the gates of the stadium to lay flowers for the victims. Later at night people burned candles in a vigil at a lion statue, the local club's symbol.

"I was so grateful that I could get out of the stadium through the VIP gate, but I also saw many victims, it was unimaginable," 30-year-old survivor Choirul Muslimin said.

"I don't know how to express through words."

Hundreds also attended a candle-lit vigil in the capital Jakarta on Sunday night, carrying placards that read "Indonesian soccer in mourning" and "stop police brutality."