Debt Developments in the Nonfinancial Private Sector, Second Quarter of 2021

The following is a summary of developments in nonfinancial private sector debt in the second quarter of 2021:

The balance of nonhousing debt increased by a high rate of about 2.3 percent, further to growth of about 1.1 percent in the previous quarter, reaching about NIS 201 billion. This followed a decline in the balance in 2020 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

The balance of households' housing debt increased by about NIS 16 billion (3.7 percent) in the second quarter, as the growth rate of this debt accelerated compared with the previous quarter (2.2 percent). The increase was mainly due to an increase in the volume of new mortgages taken out from the banks.

In the second quarter of 2021, there was an increase of about NIS 34 billion (3.4 percent) in the balance of business sector debt, mainly through net debt raised from the banks and from abroad.

The nonfinancial business sector's outstanding debt[1]

In the second quarter of 2021, the balance of business sector debt increased by approximately NIS 34 billion (3.4 percent), to about NIS 1 trillion. The increase was mainly due to net debt raised totaling about NIS 39 billion, of which about NIS 19 billion was in bank loans that were concentrated in the large business segment, and about NIS 18 billion was in debt raised abroad through bonds and loans. As a result, there was a high annual growth rate in the balance of business sector debt (9 percent compared with about 4 percent in the previous quarter), which was reflected in both bank debt and nonbank debt. (Figures 1 and 2).

In the second quarter, the business sectorissued about NIS 11 billion in bonds, slightly higher than the average quarterly amount raised in the previous four quarters (about NIS 10 billion). Companies from the construction and real estate industry continue to lead issuances, and account for about half of issuances during the second quarter. In July 2021, the business sector issued bonds worth about NIS 11 billion, a significantly higher amount than the monthly average in the previous 12 months (about NIS 3.3 billion) (Figure 3).