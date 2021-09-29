Debt ceiling worries start to rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The slim-but-growing
possibility of a fiscal crisis if Congress doesn’t act on the
debt ceiling is getting increasing attention from U.S. investors
and is filtering into certain asset prices, though few believe
the nation will ultimately default.
Warnings have been rung from policymakers to Wall Street
bankers of the risk that talks go down to the wire. Jamie Dimon,
chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, said the bank is
preparing for what could be a "potentially catastrophic event,"
while New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
warned of potential negative market reaction if no solution is
found to the debt-ceiling issue.
"There's a very packed legislative calendar over the next
few weeks and there are significant tail risks in the short
term," said Jon Adams, senior investment strategist for BMO
Global Asset Management. "Our view is that ultimately cooler
heads will prevail."
Some signs of nervousness are showing in U.S. markets as the
U.S. Congress faces a pair of approaching deadlines to fund the
government and address the nation's $28.4 trillion debt ceiling.
It has a Sept. 30 deadline to avert the start of a shutdown of
government services. Secretary Janet Yellen has urged Congress
to act before Oct. 18 to avert "serious harm" to the economy.
"If the government shuts down that's not a big deal, but if
they continue to play games with the debt ceiling that can cause
big problems" and lead to a significant selloff throughout
financial markets, said Randy Frederick, managing director of
trading and derivatives for the Schwab Center for Financial
Research.
The mounting possibilities that Congress could fail to act
in time to prevent a shutdown or debt default were cited by some
as contributing to equity weakness in recent days. In currency
markets, some analysts believe worries over the debt ceiling
have helped boost the U.S. dollar.
The situation remains at an impasse. Democrats in Congress
on Wednesday said they would vote to head off an imminent
government shutdown before funding expires at midnight on
Thursday. The House and Senate may vote on a separate bill that
temporarily lifts the debt limit, but Senate Republicans refuse
to vote for it.
Still, since the United States has been down to the wire on
this before, investors have voiced a nonchalant view on the
issue.
"It's hard to know if the market really cares about the debt
ceiling," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the
Schwab Center for Financial Research. "If you're kind of
rational you probably don't, because somehow it gets resolved.
On the other hand, it's a risk you can't ignore."
In one sign of a lack of urgency on Wall Street, the
benchmark S&P 500 edged 0.2% higher Wednesday.
Wells Fargo analyst Michelle Wan wrote on Tuesday that
investors have "so far responded with a shrug" to the looming
deadline, with complacency "rooted in past compromises that
avoided defaults and other payment disruptions."
Debt ceiling-related nervousness has, however, been showing
in the Treasury bills market. Michael Purves, CEO at Tallbacken
Capital Advisors in New York, wrote in a note on Monday that
tension was seen in the pricing of three-month bills which
"presumably won't be burdened by default risk" compared with
one-month bills. Still, that has yet to reflect the more
dramatic spikes in 2011, 2013 and 2015, Purves said.
One-month bills currently yield 0.07%, higher
than three-month bills which yield 0.04%. At the
beginning of the year, both yielded around 0.08%.
Portfolio managers typically avoid bill issues at risk of
default even if the likelihood of a failed payment is very low.
This can send yields on some issues higher than those on
longer-dated debt, an unusual occurrence in the yield curve,
which is typically upward-sloping.
Analysts at BMO said that "as investors’ attention remains
trained on Washington the distortions" in the front end of the
yield curve "are likely to persist until an accord is reached."
In another sign of concern, analysts at TD noted a sharp
jump in thinly-traded U.S. credit default swaps.
Past crises have shaken the market - but only temporarily. A
technical default and subsequent downgrade of U.S. debt in 2011
helped push the S&P 500 almost 20% from its high before it
rebounded.
Another prolonged debt-ceiling negotiation in 2013 pushed
the S&P 500 down 5.8%, but there was little market reaction to
similar deadlines in 2016 or 2018 as Wall Street began to see
the threat of crisis as manufactured, said Sam Stovall, chief
investment strategist at CFRA Research.
Sensitive markets such as money markets have not shown
rising levels of panic, according to Peter Crane, head of Crane
Data, which focuses on the money market industry.
"They might pull up to the last minute but everybody knows
both sides are bluffing," said Crane.
