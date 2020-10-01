Debt holder monitoring and implicit guarantees: did the BRRD improve market discipline?

Introduction

The ﬁnancial crisis of 2007-2009 resulted in a series of unparalleled public bail-outs for the banking sector1. Letting banks fail and enter bankruptcy procedures was deemed to be too socially expensive. The costs of a bailout seemed to be justi- ﬁed given the negative externalities of bank failures, not only on ﬁnancial stability but also the real economy (McAndrew et al. 2014). While those bailouts presumably restored market conﬁdence in the short-run, they may have further weakened market discipline in the long run. A central goal for banking regulation since the crisis was therefore to provide mechanisms to ensure that equity and debt-holders participate in losses of potential future bank failures without having the respective bank to enter bankruptcy procedures (Avgouleas and Goodhart 2015). In Europe, the Banking Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) provides tools to recapi- talize banks by converting outstanding debt (unsecured bonds) into equity - a so called bail-in. This bail-in threat should ex-ante increase market discipline. Yet it remains unclear whether it achieved its purpose. How credible are banking regulation reforms attempting to strengthen market discipline by eliminating implicit government guarantees?

This paper answers this question by studying the impact of the BRRD on bonds subject to bail-in. It contributes to the literature as it is (to my best knowledge) the ﬁrst paper that studies how a change in the regulatory architecture -that is a change in the supervisors ability to enforce laws, rather than either a change in laws itself or a change in banks risk proﬁles- is perceived by debt-holders. It capitalizes on a novel identiﬁcation strategy which allows to study the eﬀect of the BRRD on market discipline using within bank variation. Key to being able to use variation within banks is the fact that for a given bank, bonds are diﬀerently aﬀected by the change in the bail-in regulation depending on their respective maturity. The BRRD was passed in the European Parliament on 15/04/2014 and was to be implemented to national law by member states by 01/01/2015, with the exception of the bail-in tool, which was to be implemented by 01/01/2016 to give markets enough time to adjust. Therefore consider two bonds, #1 and #2, both issued by Bank A before June 2012. Bond #1 matures, say 01.06.2016 and bond #2 matures 01.06.2015. If investors did not believe the bail-in tool to be a credible threat, then the introduction of the BRRD should not aﬀect the yield spreads of the two bonds diﬀerently. If the BRRD is however perceived as credible, it should only increase the yield spread of

1Government support for banking institutions is estimated to have had a ﬁscal impact of 1.7% of GDP in the Euro Area from 2008-2013 (Maurer and Grussenmeyer 2015).