Working Paper Series
No 111 / October 2020
Debt holder monitoring and implicit guarantees: did the BRRD improve market discipline?
by
Jannic Alexander Cutura
Abstract
This paper argues that the European Unions Banking Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) improved market discipline in the European bank market for unsecured debt. The diﬀerent impact of the BRRD on bank bonds provides a quasi-natural experiment that allows to study the eﬀect of the BRRD within banks using a diﬀerence-in-diﬀerence approach. Identiﬁcation is based on the fact that (otherwise identical) bonds of a given bank maturing before 2016 are explicitly protected from BRRD bail-in. The empirical results are consistent with the hypothesis that debt holders actively monitor banks and that the BRRD diminished bail-out expectations. Bank bonds subject to BRRD bail-in carry a 10 basis points bail-inpremium in terms of the yield spread. While there is some evidence that the bail-in premium is more pronounced for non-GSIB banks and banks domiciled in peripheral European countries, weak capitalization is the main driver.
Keywords: Bail-in, BRRD, Banking Regulation, Moral Hazard
JEL Codes: G18, G21, H81
The ﬁnancial crisis of 2007-2009 resulted in a series of unparalleled public bail-outs for the banking sector1. Letting banks fail and enter bankruptcy procedures was deemed to be too socially expensive. The costs of a bailout seemed to be justi- ﬁed given the negative externalities of bank failures, not only on ﬁnancial stability but also the real economy (McAndrew et al. 2014). While those bailouts presumably restored market conﬁdence in the short-run, they may have further weakened market discipline in the long run. A central goal for banking regulation since the crisis was therefore to provide mechanisms to ensure that equity and debt-holders participate in losses of potential future bank failures without having the respective bank to enter bankruptcy procedures (Avgouleas and Goodhart 2015). In Europe, the Banking Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) provides tools to recapi- talize banks by converting outstanding debt (unsecured bonds) into equity - a so called bail-in. This bail-in threat should ex-ante increase market discipline. Yet it remains unclear whether it achieved its purpose. How credible are banking regulation reforms attempting to strengthen market discipline by eliminating implicit government guarantees?
This paper answers this question by studying the impact of the BRRD on bonds subject to bail-in. It contributes to the literature as it is (to my best knowledge) the ﬁrst paper that studies how a change in the regulatory architecture -that is a change in the supervisors ability to enforce laws, rather than either a change in laws itself or a change in banks risk proﬁles- is perceived by debt-holders. It capitalizes on a novel identiﬁcation strategy which allows to study the eﬀect of the BRRD on market discipline using within bank variation. Key to being able to use variation within banks is the fact that for a given bank, bonds are diﬀerently aﬀected by the change in the bail-in regulation depending on their respective maturity. The BRRD was passed in the European Parliament on 15/04/2014 and was to be implemented to national law by member states by 01/01/2015, with the exception of the bail-in tool, which was to be implemented by 01/01/2016 to give markets enough time to adjust. Therefore consider two bonds, #1 and #2, both issued by Bank A before June 2012. Bond #1 matures, say 01.06.2016 and bond #2 matures 01.06.2015. If investors did not believe the bail-in tool to be a credible threat, then the introduction of the BRRD should not aﬀect the yield spreads of the two bonds diﬀerently. If the BRRD is however perceived as credible, it should only increase the yield spread of
1Government support for banking institutions is estimated to have had a ﬁscal impact of 1.7% of GDP in the Euro Area from 2008-2013 (Maurer and Grussenmeyer 2015).
bond #1, because it is ex-post subject to BRRD bail-in, while bond #2 is explicitly protected. The advantage of this setting is that the variation is plausibly exogenous and that within bank variation allows to control for unobserved heterogeneity since bond level data allows for bond and bank × month ﬁxed eﬀects.
Employing this novel identiﬁcation strategy, I am able to show that unsecured bank bonds which suﬀer from unexpected BRRD bail-in exposure face increased yield spreads of about 10-15 basis points compared to the control group - a pattern that cannot be observed for non-bank corporate bonds. This bail-inpremium is mainly driven by weak capitalization. Also, the eﬀect is less pronounced for Globally Systemic Important Banks (GSIB) and for banks of peripheral European countries. The empirical evidence strongly favours the hypothesis that the BRRD indeed improved market discipline, by demanding a premium for unsecured liabilities that are subject to bail-in. A battery of robustness checks is provided, including parallel trends test and placebo tests.
These results contribute to the growing literature on debt-holder monitoring, market discipline and implicit guarantees. As pointed out in Bliss and Flannery (2002) market discipline is characterized by two distinct features: Firstly, the ability of debt holders to monitor risk-taking and secondly their ability to inﬂuence the managers behaviour based on their assessment. After the ﬁnancial crisis a third feature attracted increased attention: Debt holders have to ex-ante believe that they will share the burden of losses in case of a bank failure if they are supposed to have any incentive to monitor risk taking in the ﬁrst place (Gropp and Vesala 2004). Hence there are two fundamental mechanisms at work here, which have been subject to intensive research in the past. The ﬁrst is related to debt-holders ability to monitor and inﬂuence bank risk taking. Regarding debt-holders ability to understand the risks taken by banks, most studies try to relate market prices of bank securities (shares and bonds) to their underlying risk proﬁle. The majority (and in particular more recent studies) conclude that investors are indeed able to price those risks (Martinez Peria and Schmukler 2001; Jagtiani et al. 2002; Goldberg and Hudgins 2002; Bennett et al. 2015). Less research has been done on debt holders' ability to inﬂuence bank risk-taking. There is evidence that both supports (Ashcraft 2008; Ignatowski and Korte 2014; Danisewicz et al. 2016) and rejects (Billett et al. 1998; Bliss and Flannery 2002)) the hypothesis that debt-holders are able to govern bank risk taking. This debate is not only of academic interest but is also important for designing optimal regulatory frameworks (Calomiris 1999). Moreover it is fuelling the debate on debt vs. equity as a disciplining mechanism in the banking
