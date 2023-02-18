Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Debt-laden African countries charged 'extortionate' rates - UN chief says

02/18/2023 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres receives the University of Lisbon 2020 prize

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Heavily indebted African countries are getting a raw deal from the international financial system which charges them "extortionate" interest rates, the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday

The United Nations chief wants far-reaching reforms to the structure of international finance to serve the needs of developing countries more efficiently, he told the opening ceremony of the annual African Union summit in Ethiopia.

"We need a new debt architecture that provides debt relief and restructuring to vulnerable countries," he said.

"The global financial system routinely denies (developing countries) debt relief and concessional financing while charging extortionate interest rates."

The coronavirus pandemic pushed many poor countries into debt distress as they were expected to continue servicing their obligations in spite of the massive shock to their finances.

Public debt ratios in sub-Saharan Africa are at their highest in more than two decades, the International Monetary Fund said last year.

Governments on the continent, including Ethiopia, sought debt restructuring deals under an IMF programme to help them navigate the crisis, but conclusion of the process has been delayed.

Others, which have not sought to restructure their debt, like Kenya, have seen their debt sustainability indicators worsen after the pandemic hit their finances.

All these factors have hindered their ability to invest in critical areas like health and education, Guterres said.

"African countries cannot... climb the development ladder with one hand tied behind their backs," he said.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed echoed the call.

"Nearly all of us want to put our economies back on a growth trajectory but this will not happen without sufficient restructuring to make our external debt sustainable," he said.

The summit, which brings together leaders from the 55 African nations, is also focusing on deepening food and security crises on the continent.

Armed conflict from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa and the impacts of droughts and floods have driven ever more Africans from their homes.

Hunger, driven by the impact of the armed conflicts and also extreme weather that scientists have linked to climate change, has also worsened in several nations.

Somalia is on the verge of famine after five failed rainy seasons, with hundreds of thousands of people suffering catastrophic food shortages.

"We need to critically assess why one third of the hungry people in the world are in our continent," Abiy said.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw in Addis Ababa and Duncan Miriri in Nairobi; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Dawit Endeshaw


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.13% 464.29 Real-time Quote.1.66%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.53% 153.21 Real-time Quote.0.55%
Latest news "Economy"
06:48aPowerful Tunisian trade union defies president with mass protests
RE
06:46aRussia to undock damaged module from space station on Sunday -agencies
RE
06:35aBlasts hit west Ukraine after Russia fires four missiles, officials say
RE
06:35aUK's Sunak discusses Ukraine's long-term needs with Germany's Scholz
RE
06:28aEU eyes joint arms buying to help Ukraine
RE
06:27aWFP boss says renewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa
RE
06:27aWfp chief says "love it or hate it" there is no alternative to r…
RE
06:27aWfp chief says africa in very fragile situation, 50 mln people k…
RE
06:27aWfp's beasley says current flows from black sea grain initiative…
RE
06:27aWfp chief says critical that united nations-backed black sea gra…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
2U.S. VP Harris agrees to be 'closely aligned' on China with Macron, Sch..
3Brazil Supreme Court rules Bayer must return $252 million in GMO soy ro..
4WFP CHIEF SAYS AFRICA IN VERY FRAGILE SITUATION, 50 MLN PEOPLE K…
5Ukraine foreign minister discusses future tank supplies with Rheinmetal..

HOT NEWS