STORY: The meeting ended on an upbeat and unexpected note as top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy, coming out of the meeting with Biden and other congressional leaders, said, "It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week."

House of Representatives Speaker McCarthy told reporters Biden is trying to reach a debt ceiling deal by June 1 to lift the threat of economic calamity

Biden and McCarthy sat down in the Oval Office with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

"Default is the worst, worst alternative," Schumer added.

Both parties agree on the need for urgent action.

A similar 2011 standoff over the debt limit led to a historic downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, sparking a sell-off in stocks and pushing the government's borrowing costs higher.