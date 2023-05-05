Biden is due to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other top lawmakers at the White House on Tuesday.
"The last thing this country needs ... is a manufactured crisis," Biden said on Friday (May 5).
STORY: Republicans are pressing Democratic President Joe Biden to agree to spending cuts as a condition for raising the United States' self-imposed $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. Biden and his fellow Democrats insist Congress should raise the cap without conditions.
