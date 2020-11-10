Debuting author Stephanie Bryan details her life journey in ‘Out of the Darkness and Into the Light'

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephanie Bryan walks down memory lane to share her personal journey of finding her life’s purpose and starting anew as a woman of courage and strength in her autobiography titled “Out of the Darkness and Into the Light” (published by Balboa Press).

This book is an unflinchingly honest story of things that have happened in the author’s life which have had a deep impact on who she is today. From the time Stephanie was a very young child, she had such an incredibly difficult life. This is about her phenomenal journey through trauma, abuse, addiction, and her ability to overcome it all. Readers follow the author as she develops her shamanistic qualities and realizes that all of those situations happened to her for a reason. That her life's true purpose is using her psychic abilities in helping others.

“I have been through much more than the average person in life. My life has been a series of tragedies, abuse, heartbreak, and abandonment. I became deeply involved in drugs and alcohol and somehow I was able to really turn my life around,” Stephanie shares. “I want my story to be an inspiration to others to let them know it can be done and that I am here to help them. I know that society tends to have a view that psychics are fake and that psychic phenomena isn't real but I want to help change that view. It is very real and I want to bring awareness to the fact that it is real and I am a testament to that.”

About the Author

Stephanie Bryan is a first-time author with two beautiful children. She has spent her adult life in the corporate world, rapidly advancing, but always had an inner knowing that she was destined for greater things. Her life is a series of incredible stories of abuse, addiction and abandonment, all while experiencing fascinating psychic phenomena along the way. She knows her purpose in life is to get her story out there. She hopes that by sharing her words, she can let others know that they are not alone. Stephanie has a sincere desire to use her abilities and her experiences to help others.

