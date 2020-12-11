December 2020 (207 KB)

Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates)

Market infrastructure and payments

Public consultation on revisions to ECB legal acts on oversight requirements for systemically important payment systems

On 26 November 2020 the Governing Council approved the launch of a one-month public consultation on revisions to ECB legal acts related to the oversight of systemically important payment systems (SIPS). The proposed amendments aim at clarifying the criteria for determining the competent authority for domestic (i.e. non-pan-European) SIPSs and pan-European SIPSs, introducing a phasing-out period prior to reclassifying a SIPS as a non-SIPS and enhancing the criteria for determining systemic importance in the light of fast-moving technology trends and changing consumer preferences. Comments to the public consultation can be submitted via the ECB's website until 8 January 2021.

Developments related to the Eurosystem's retail payments strategy

The Governing Council recently approved an update to the Eurosystem's retail payments strategy. The aim is to ensure that the provision of state-of-the-art payment services is tailored to the needs of European stakeholders and that European retail payment solutions are safe and efficient for society as a whole.

The primary goal of the strategy is to underpin the development of a pan-European solution for payments at the point of interaction. It also targets the full deployment of instant payments, to be offered to all citizens and businesses in Europe under attractive conditions. Moreover, the Eurosystem will extend its work on improving cross-border payments beyond the euro area and the EU, thereby helping European businesses and citizens to make and receive payments overseas. Finally, the Eurosystem will extend its active support for innovation, digitalisation and the establishment of an innovative European ecosystem for payments, including support for European fintechs.

In parallel, the Eurosystem is intensifying its work on the potential issuance of a digital euro. This does not, however, imply any intention to crowd out the private sector's role in providing payment services. Moreover, supervised private intermediaries would be best placed to provide front-end solutions and ancillary services and to build new business models based on a digital euro, should such a construct be introduced.

Advice on legislation

ECB Opinion on amendments to the Law on Parliament in Sweden

On 30 November 2020 the Governing Council adopted Opinion CON/2020/30 at the request of the Swedish Parliament.

ECB Opinion on exchange rate matters relating to the CFA franc and the Comorian franc

On 1 December 2020 the Governing Council adopted Opinion CON/2020/31 at the request of the Council of the European Union.