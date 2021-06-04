Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

December 33 Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement

06/04/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2021) - December 33 Capital Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on April 29, 2021. Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued an aggregate of 5,700,000 common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for gross proceeds of $285,000.

The proceeds of the First Tranche are expected to be used for general working capital purposes. All Shares issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from closing. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the First Tranche.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

DECEMBER 33 CAPITAL INC.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good
Chief Executive Officer
T: 604-715-4751
E: morganrgood@gmail.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds of the First Tranche. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: adverse market conditions, general economic, market or business risks, and other factors beyond the direct control of the Company, including those related to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and those other risks more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86575


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pU.S. SEC ousts head of accounting watchdog, puts rest of board on notice
RE
05:57pCANYON CREEK FOOD  : New Financial Relationship
AQ
05:57pHalmont Properties Corporation First Quarter Results
GL
05:54pAirlines press U.S. on refusal to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions
RE
05:53pMICROSOFT  : wins U.S. antitrust okay for $16 billion purchase of Nuance
RE
05:53pCME GROUP  : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy to Present at Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Virtual Conference
PR
05:52pBrazil asks industry to save electricity as drought saps hydro power
RE
05:51p56th Bi-Annual Meeting of CARICOM Central Bank Governors
PU
05:51pONLINE TRADING ACADEMY  : launches Women in Trading & Investing
BU
05:50pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A  : discloses preliminary traffic figures for May 2021
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk breakup tweets bruise bitcoin
2APPLE INC. : Global equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs data
3Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms
4Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
5U.S. job growth picks up, desperate employers boost wages to attract workers

HOT NEWS