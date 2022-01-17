December Sales up 18%

Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (the “Company” or “Personas”) is pleased to provide a corporate update on December 2021 sales as compared to December 2020 sales on Peeks Platform which is one of the key revenue driving platforms that Personas offers in the social media and communications markets.

Sales

The company is proud to announce that its gross sales for the period starting December 1st 2021 and ending December 31st 2021 was $257,155 USD compared to $217,961 USD for the same period in 2020, representing an 18% increase over the same period for 2020. Net Income grew approximately 28% for the same period.

Operational Efficiencies

The Company has been able to maintain growth while simultaneously cutting costs. The Company had invested significant amounts of software development and IT cycles towards replacing third party software and services with inhouse solutions. The Company expects its January 2022 expense to be approximately $100,000 less than its January 2021 expenses.

Disclaimer Regarding Operational Metrics Presented

The numbers and amounts reported herein are unaudited historical operational metrics. The operational metrics disclosed are generated from internal reports and are not intended to comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). The disclosure in this press release is intended to provide insight into the Company’s sales trends. The internal operational metrics disclosed herein are used by management as a tool to assess the Company’s overall sales performance and should not be deemed to be financial disclosure or otherwise construed to replace or negate the Company’s audited financials.

For the purposes of this press release, the Canadian dollar amounts were calculated at the annual average exchange rate for the year 2020 which is used herein as $1.34 CAD to $1.00 US dollar. ‘Gross Sales’ means the total sales processed by the company in a given period, ‘Net Sales’ means the Gross Sales minus payment processing fees, and ‘Net Income’ means the net fees earned by the Company for the use of its platform by streamers and viewers. The actual audited Gross Sales, Net Sales and Net Income numbers will vary from the numbers reported herein due to, but not limited to, fluctuations in foreign exchange at the time of transactions and at the time of settlement of funds to the Company and variations in payment processing fees.

Sales

December 2021 vs December 2020 Sales 2020 $217,961 2021 $257,155

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipates", "projects", "potential" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

