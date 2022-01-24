Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Decentral Publishing Announces the Launch of the Cryptocurrency Focused Docuseries, Uncensored Crypto With Over 200,000 Sign Ups

01/24/2022 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The nine-part series created to educate viewers on cryptocurrency, blockchain and crypto-history is available now for free streaming and paid download

Decentral Publishing, the financial publishing leader dedicated to producing content on the topics of crypto investing, blockchain, and adjacent technologies, is proud to announce that the Uncensored Crypto docuseries is officially available for public consumption by visiting www.UncensoredCrypto.com. The free nine-episode series which resulted in over 200,000 sign ups, was created to demystify the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain for everyday investors and educate viewers on the history of both while examining the forces attempting to oppress advancements and accessibility, and the future use cases of new blockchain-powered technologies that are already revolutionizing data security and digital privacy issues.

Through interviews with over 50 of the world’s leading experts, viewers will learn from leaders on the front line of the blockchain revolution. Michael Hearne, CEO of Decentral Publishing shared, “We are excited to bring clarity to everyday people who are trying to understand crypto and blockchain and how the tech can improve their lives, and solve major problems.”

The timing of the release is no coincidence.

A recent Bankrate survey revealed that crypto investing amongst boomers has increased to 22% in the past year, along with 49% of millennials and 37% of Gen Xers. That’s likely why Blockchain technologies like decentralized finance (aka “DeFi”) are being adopted by leading global organizations like IBM and Microsoft, while cryptocurrency-enabled debit cards are being accepted nearly everywhere from Apple Pay and Google Pay. Even Mastercard is racing to become a crypto-first company so that any merchant within its global network can accept crypto for payment.

The docuseries will leave no stone unturned by also taking a deep dive into the dark side of finance including black markets, war-time profits, regulations and compliance scandals, crypto theft, and banking scams.

Episodes of the Uncensored Crypto docuseries are available now on the UncensoredCrypto.com website. Each episode will be available for a limited-time over a nine day window through January 28, 2022. Viewers who wish to purchase the series bundle may do so after the nine-day release window has expired on UncensoredCrypto.com or through the publisher’s website at DecentralPublishing.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aAir Products to Highlight its Latest Innovations in Cryogenic Freezing at the International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta
PR
10:40aJohn C. DeFalco Obtains Personal Financial Specialist (PFS) Designation From American Institute of CPAs
BU
10:39aNasdaq dives 3%, S&P 500 on course to confirm a correction
RE
10:38aIIROC Trading Halt - JUSH
AQ
10:38aBVB-SHARE : GSC Research confirms 'buy' recommendation
EQ
10:38aGazprom Says Gas Reserves at Europe, Ukraine's UGS Facilities Are at an All-Time Low
DJ
10:36aTop EU banks to publish 'pioneering' climate data
RE
10:36aGroundfloor launches new lending company in jacksonville and pledges $50 million toward local home flippers and independent real estate developers
PR
10:35aFraud trial begins for Michael Avenatti, U.S. lawyer who battled Trump
RE
10:34aALMAWAVE S P A : 6th Annual Polytems HIR Italian Day Frankfurt 2022 Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 6-Fed meeting, potential Ukraine conflict loom large as Wall Str..
2Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
3Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera
4JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business
5Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks

HOT NEWS