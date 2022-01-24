Decentral Publishing Announces the Launch of the Cryptocurrency Focused Docuseries, Uncensored Crypto With Over 200,000 Sign Ups

The nine-part series created to educate viewers on cryptocurrency, blockchain and crypto-history is available now for free streaming and paid download

Decentral Publishing, the financial publishing leader dedicated to producing content on the topics of crypto investing, blockchain, and adjacent technologies, is proud to announce that the Uncensored Crypto docuseries is officially available for public consumption by visiting www.UncensoredCrypto.com. The free nine-episode series which resulted in over 200,000 sign ups, was created to demystify the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain for everyday investors and educate viewers on the history of both while examining the forces attempting to oppress advancements and accessibility, and the future use cases of new blockchain-powered technologies that are already revolutionizing data security and digital privacy issues.

Through interviews with over 50 of the world’s leading experts, viewers will learn from leaders on the front line of the blockchain revolution. Michael Hearne, CEO of Decentral Publishing shared, “We are excited to bring clarity to everyday people who are trying to understand crypto and blockchain and how the tech can improve their lives, and solve major problems.”

The timing of the release is no coincidence.

A recent Bankrate survey revealed that crypto investing amongst boomers has increased to 22% in the past year, along with 49% of millennials and 37% of Gen Xers. That’s likely why Blockchain technologies like decentralized finance (aka “DeFi”) are being adopted by leading global organizations like IBM and Microsoft, while cryptocurrency-enabled debit cards are being accepted nearly everywhere from Apple Pay and Google Pay. Even Mastercard is racing to become a crypto-first company so that any merchant within its global network can accept crypto for payment.

The docuseries will leave no stone unturned by also taking a deep dive into the dark side of finance including black markets, war-time profits, regulations and compliance scandals, crypto theft, and banking scams.

Episodes of the Uncensored Crypto docuseries are available now on the UncensoredCrypto.com website. Each episode will be available for a limited-time over a nine day window through January 28, 2022. Viewers who wish to purchase the series bundle may do so after the nine-day release window has expired on UncensoredCrypto.com or through the publisher’s website at DecentralPublishing.com.

