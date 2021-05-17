Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) Announces Priorities and Initial Initiatives

Global Coalition Defines Initiatives to Accelerate the Adoption of Decentralized Research and Improve Access for Participants

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) today announced priorities and initial initiatives designed to realize the full potential of decentralized research to improve access and participation to make clinical trials more efficient, accessible, and equitable. With more than 100 Member Organizations, DTRA is the leading multi-stakeholder initiative focused on accelerating the global adoption of decentralized research.



DTRA members have defined four priority areas as a framework for new initiatives:

To establish common nomenclature & definitions, archetypes and key performance indicators around the practice of decentralized research. To identify and promote best practices in decentralized research. To prioritize education by building a knowledge repository and mechanisms for information sharing. To identify and remove barriers to decentralized research implementation, establishing roadmaps to their resolution.

A full listing of the initiatives grouped by priority area is available here. While each priority area has several associated initiatives, the following have been prioritized in the immediate term:

Create a comprehensive Decentralized Research Glossary that is easily accessible to relevant stakeholders to establish common nomenclature and definitions including defining archetypes of decentralized trials.

that is easily accessible to relevant stakeholders to establish common nomenclature and definitions including defining archetypes of decentralized trials. Establish a collaborative Best Practices Repository with dynamic updates of trusted resources for study teams to identify where existing pathways exist for areas perceived as challenges as barriers.

with dynamic updates of trusted resources for study teams to identify where existing pathways exist for areas perceived as challenges as barriers. Compile a Data and Knowledge Repository with evidence of the impact of decentralized research capable of supporting education, research, and awareness.

with evidence of the impact of decentralized research capable of supporting education, research, and awareness. Build a central library of global regulatory, legal, privacy, and culture information that contains dynamic links to relevant regulatory sites to assist in the removal of barriers to entry.

Over 100 DTRA Member Organizations are engaged in advancing policies, research practices and technologies that will accelerate the global adoption of patient-focused, inclusive, decentralized clinical trials and research. Members include life-sciences research companies and patient advocacy organizations; technology and service providers; and leading regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Organizations interested in becoming alliance members can visit DTRA.org .

ABOUT DTRA:

The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance ( DTRA ) was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods.

