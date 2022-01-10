Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DeciBio Consulting adds Miguel Edwards, Ph.D., as a Partner and Head of its Bay Area Office

01/10/2022 | 04:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DeciBio Consulting, LLC, a precision medicine-focused strategy consulting and market intelligence firm, has tapped Miguel Edwards, Ph.D., as Partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005991/en/

Miguel Edwards, Partner (Photo: Business Wire)

Miguel Edwards, Partner (Photo: Business Wire)

At DeciBio, Miguel has emerged as an expert in tools and technologies such as next generation sequencing (NGS), single cell, liquid biopsies, NIPT, and multiomics. He leads engagements that conduct global primary and secondary research, evaluate product specifications, characterize competitive landscapes, and identify industry trends to determine potential strategic approaches.

He also serves as Managing Director of DeciBio’s Bay Area office and is a founding member of DeciBio Ventures.

“We are excited and proud to invite Miguel to join the partnership. He brings tremendous technical and strategic insights to our consulting clients and brings grit, mentorship, and humor to our team and the Bay Area office. We look forward to this next chapter in the firm and the new opportunities to accelerate innovation in precision medicine,” says Co-Founder David Cavanaugh.

“Miguel has built a reputation as an insightful thought partner with our clients, and we’re looking forward to having him lead and grow our firm. His expertise and perspectives in omics technologies and their role in precision medicine is unique and unmatched in the industry. Miguel also empowers and energizes our employees in ways that are invaluable to our organization. We are ecstatic to have him join the partnership,” stated DeciBio’s Co-Founder, Stephane Budel.

“DeciBio has been a fantastic place to build my career and expertise alongside like-minded individuals who are truly passionate about the life sciences and precision medicine. The content continues to be fulfilling and the relationships built with team members and clients are rewarding. I’m excited to enter the partnership and to continue to leverage my expertise for the benefit of our clients, our team members’ career trajectories, and our Bay Area expansion,” added Miguel Edwards, Ph.D.

Miguel earned a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from UCLA and a B.A. in Biological Sciences from Hunter College - CUNY.

About DeciBio

DeciBio Consulting (www.decibio.com) is the leading strategy consulting, market intelligence, and SaaS firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption and impact of technologies enabling precision medicine.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, DeciBio serves a global base of clients and customers, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 healthcare corporations. DeciBio offers advisory services for growth planning, market and opportunity assessment, product and portfolio strategy, voice-of-customer feedback, technology assessment, and commercial due diligence.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:09pSanctions-hit Mali facing isolation as neighbours cancel flights
RE
05:09pU.S. CDC advises Americans to avoid travel to Canada, cites pandemic
RE
05:09pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Investigates Embark Technology, Inc. (EMBK) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
05:08pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : RESOURCES CORP. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K
PU
05:08pINDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST : IRT Investor Presentation January 2022
PU
05:08pGREENBROOK TMS : Provides Corporate Update - Form 6-K
PU
05:08pCIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:07pCar sharing platform Turo files to go public in U.S.
RE
05:06pINDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pTAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
3Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
4Wall Street closes lower with Nasdaq staging late session comeback
5Djokovic back in training after winning appeal to stay in Australia

HOT NEWS