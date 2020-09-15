Decibel : Hires Felix von Kunhardt as Chief Product Officer

With decades of experience, von Kunhardt will drive product innovation and growth

Decibel, the leader in digital experience analytics, today announced that Felix von Kunhardt joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO), based in London. He brings more than two decades of expertise in product management for digital brands like AOL and eBay to Decibel’s team. As CPO, von Kunhardt will build off Decibel’s already successful digital experience analytics platform and drive new innovations that meet the growing, customer-driven needs of the world’s leading enterprises.

Following the close of its Series B funding round in May, a stellar Q2 customer momentum, being named one of Britain’s fastest growing tech companies for the second year in a row and the appointment of Chief Operating Officer, Jason Lund, von Kunhardt’s hire marks another strategic move in 2020 for Decibel. Now, as he navigates a digital world accelerated by the pandemic, von Kunhardt will continue growing and improving the product to accelerate better usability, ultimately improving Decibel’s experience for current customers while attracting new ones.

Prior to Decibel, von Kunhardt spent his career leading successful, experience-driven product management strategies for many different brands. In the early 2000s, he held product management roles at AOL, working on projects like AOL Search, and at eBay, where he led seller experience and client services. Then, von Kunhardt went on to co-own a social ecommerce platform called Sellaround, lead trampoline company bellicon USA as CPO and co-found bellicon Home in Chicago. He has also held the role of CPO at Fuse Universal, an employee engagement platform.

With a deep-rooted passion for perfecting user experiences, von Kunhardt is a perfect fit for Decibel. With his expertise, von Kunhardt will deliver on and exceed Decibel’s promise of enabling exceptional experiences for enterprises and their customers. Working side-by-side with Chief Technology Officer Tim de Paris, von Kunhardt plans to improve the overall usability across numerous touchpoints, further validate the technology, launch new capabilities and expand the product team.

“At the heart of Decibel’s product lives incredible insights for improving digital experiences,” said von Kunhardt. “The endless untapped potential of these insights has excited me from the moment I learned about Decibel. Now, as the leader of the product team, I’m eager to inspire innovations that will support uncovering such potential for the world’s leading enterprises.”

“Felix’s data-driven mind and passion for user-friendly technology perfectly matches Decibel’s core values,” said de Paris. “Working closely with such an experienced executive will help Decibel achieve and exceed customer expectations. On the heels of a period that caused brands across industries to rethink conventional experience tactics and analytics, Felix will help us implement a forward-thinking strategy that continues to account for the unique needs of today’s and tomorrow’s enterprises.”

