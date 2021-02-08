Decision ECB/2021/3 amending Decision (EU) 2019/1311 on a third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations

DECISION (EU) [2021/XX] OF THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

of 29 January 2021

amending Decision (EU) 2019/1311 on a third series of targeted longer-term refinancing

operations (ECB/2021/3)

THE GOVERNING COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK,

Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and in particular the first indent of Article 127(2) thereof,

Having regard to the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and of the European Central Bank, and in particular the first indent of Article 3.1, Article 12.1, the second indent of Article 18.1 and the second indent of Article 34.1 thereof,

Having regard to Guideline (EU) 2015/510 of the European Central Bank of 19 December 2014 on the implementation of the Eurosystem monetary policy framework (General Documentation Guideline) (ECB/2014/60)1,

Whereas:

Pursuant to Article 1(4) of Guideline (EU) 2015/510 (ECB/2014/60), the Governing Council may, at any time, change the tools, instruments, requirements, criteria and procedures for the implementation of Eurosystem monetary policy operations. On 22 July 2019, in pursuing its price stability mandate and to preserve favourable bank lending conditions and support the accommodative stance of monetary policy in Member States whose currency is the euro, the Governing Council adopted Decision (EU) 2019/1311 of the European Central Bank (ECB/2019/21) 2 . This Decision provides for a third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs-III) to be conducted over the period September 2019 to March 2021. On 12 March 2020, in order to support bank lending to those most affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in particular small and medium-sized enterprises, the Governing