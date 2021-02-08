|
Decision ECB/2021/3 amending Decision (EU) 2019/1311 on a third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations
DECISION (EU) [2021/XX] OF THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
of 29 January 2021
amending Decision (EU) 2019/1311 on a third series of targeted longer-term refinancing
operations (ECB/2021/3)
THE GOVERNING COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK,
Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and in particular the first indent of Article 127(2) thereof,
Having regard to the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and of the European Central Bank, and in particular the first indent of Article 3.1, Article 12.1, the second indent of Article 18.1 and the second indent of Article 34.1 thereof,
Having regard to Guideline (EU) 2015/510 of the European Central Bank of 19 December 2014 on the implementation of the Eurosystem monetary policy framework (General Documentation Guideline) (ECB/2014/60)1,
Whereas:
-
Pursuant to Article 1(4) of Guideline (EU) 2015/510 (ECB/2014/60), the Governing Council may, at any time, change the tools, instruments, requirements, criteria and procedures for the implementation of Eurosystem monetary policy operations.
-
On 22 July 2019, in pursuing its price stability mandate and to preserve favourable bank lending conditions and support the accommodative stance of monetary policy in Member States whose currency is the euro, the Governing Council adopted Decision (EU) 2019/1311 of the European Central Bank (ECB/2019/21)2. This Decision provides for a third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs-III) to be conducted over the period September 2019 to March 2021.
-
On 12 March 2020, in order to support bank lending to those most affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in particular small and medium-sized enterprises, the Governing
-
OJ L 91, 2.4.2015, p. 3.
-
Decision (EU) 2019/1311 of the European Central Bank of 22 July 2019 on a third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (ECB/2019/21) (OJ L 204, 2.8.2019, p. 100).
Council decided to change certain key parameters of TLTROs-III. Moreover, on 30 April 2020, in order to further support the provision of credit to households and firms in the face of the prevalent economic disruptions and heightened uncertainty, the Governing Council decided some further changes to these parameters. Decision (EU) 2020/407 of the European Central Bank (ECB/2020/13)3 and Decision (EU) 2020/614 of the European Central Bank (ECB/2020/25)4 implement these changes.
-
On 10 December 2020, the Governing Council decided to adopt additional monetary policy measures aiming to contribute to preserving favourable financing conditions over the pandemic period, thereby supporting the flow of credit to all sectors of the economy, underpinning economic activity and safeguarding medium-term price stability. As part of these measures, the Governing Council decided to further recalibrate the conditions of TLTROs-III. In particular, it decided to extend the period over which considerably more favourable terms will apply to June 2022, that three additional operations will be conducted between June and December 2021, and to raise the total amount that Eurosystem counterparties will be entitled to borrow in TLTROs-III from 50 per cent to 55 per cent of their stock of eligible loans. In order to provide an incentive for banks to sustain the current level of bank lending, the Governing Council also decided that the extension of the more favourable terms on TLTROs-III to June 2022 will be made available only to banks that achieve a new lending performance target.
-
The Governing Council considers the full range of measures adopted on 10 December 2020 necessary and proportionate to counter the serious risks to price stability, the monetary policy transmission mechanism and the economic outlook in the euro area, which are posed by the continued severe pandemic conditions. The Governing Council remains of the view that the recalibration of certain parameters of TLTROs-III reflected in this Decision is an incentive for credit institutions to sustain the current level of lending and would help preserve the very attractive funding conditions that in the past months had supported the flow of credit to the real economy, even at a time of high stress. The Governing Council also considers that the recalibration of the TLTROs-III parameters is the most suitable and appropriate tool to help credit institutions secure the liquidity required to extend loans to households and firms on very favourable terms over the pandemic period, for the purposes of achieving the European Central Bank's price stability mandate. The Governing Council continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry.
-
In order to enable shifts from already outstanding TLTROs-III to the newly announced additional operations as of September 2021, early repayment notification deadlines have been brought forward by one week, so that the amounts to be repaid under the voluntary early repayment procedure can be taken into account for the calculation of bid limits.
Decision (EU) 2020/407 of the European Central Bank of 16 March 2020 amending Decision (EU) 2019/1311 on a third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (ECB/2020/13) (OJ L 80, 17.3.2020, p. 23).
Decision (EU) 2020/614 of the European Central Bank of 30 April 2020 amending Decision (EU) 2019/1311 on a third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (ECB/2020/25) (OJ L 141, 5.5.2020, p. 28).
-
Credit institutions leading TLTRO-III groups intending to participate in the seventh TLTRO-III have a very short deadline within which to apply for recognition of the group or changes to an existing group. For this reason, the changes to the parameters for group participation introduced by this Decision need to be made known to credit institutions as quickly as possible. Therefore, this Decision should enter into force without delay.
-
Therefore, Decision (EU) 2019/1311 (ECB/2019/21) should be amended accordingly,
HAS ADOPTED THIS DECISION:
Article 1
Amendments
Decision (EU) 2019/1311 (ECB/2019/21) is amended as follows:
-
Article 1 is amended as follows:
-
-
point (1) is replaced by the following:
'(1) "benchmark net lending" means the amount of eligible net lending that a participant needs to exceed in the second reference period, in the special reference period, or in the additional special reference period in order to qualify for an interest rate on the participant's borrowing that is lower than the initial rate applied and which is calculated in accordance with the principles and the detailed provisions set out in Article 4 and 5 and Annex I, respectively;';
-
point (23) is replaced by the following:
'(23) "rest of the life of the respective TLTRO-III" means the period from the settlement date of the respective TLTRO-III until 23 June 2020 and the period from 24 June 2022 until its maturity date or early repayment date, as applicable, thus excluding the special interest rate period and the additional special interest rate period;';
-
the following points (26), (27) and (28) are added:
'(26) "additional special interest rate period" means the period from 24 June 2021 to 23 June 2022;
-
-
"additional special reference period" means the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2021;
-
"corporate reorganisation" means a merger or acquisition involving a participant or TLTRO-III group member and one or more other credit institutions, or a division of a participant or TLTRO-III group member, including a division that results from a participant's resolution or liquidation.';
-
in Article 2, paragraph 1 is replaced by the following:
'1. The Eurosystem shall conduct ten TLTROs-III in accordance with the indicative calendar for TLTROs-III published on the ECB's website.';
3. Article 3 is amended as follows:
-
paragraph 1 is replaced by the following:
'1. Institutions may participate in TLTROs-III on an individual basis if they are eligible counterparties for accessing Eurosystem monetary policy operations and are on the list of MFIs established by Article 4 of Regulation (EU) No 1071/2013 (ECB/2013/33).';
-
in paragraph 3, point (c) is replaced by the following:
'(c) Each member of the TLTRO-III group shall be a credit institution established in a Member State whose currency is the euro, shall fulfil the criteria laid down in points (a), (b) and (c) of Article 55 of Guideline (EU) 2015/510 (ECB/2014/60) and shall be on the list of MFIs established by Article 4 of Regulation (EU) No 1071/2013 (ECB/2013/33).';
-
the following paragraph 5a is inserted:
'5a. In exceptional cases, where there are objective reasons, the Governing Council may decide to allow institutions which have already participated in TLTROs-III on an individual basis to instead participate in future TLTROs-III on a group basis by forming a TLTRO-III group.';
-
paragraph 7 is replaced by the following:
'7. Where changes in the composition of a TLTRO-III group have been accepted by the Governing Council in accordance with paragraph 5, a new TLTRO-III group has been formed in accordance with paragraph 5a, or changes in the composition of TLTRO-III groups have taken place in accordance with paragraph 6, unless otherwise decided by the Governing Council, the following shall apply:
-
-
in respect of the changes to which paragraph 5, paragraph 5a, paragraph 6(b) or paragraph 6(c) applies, the lead institution may participate in a TLTRO-III on the basis of the new composition of its TLTRO-III group only after it has obtained confirmation from its NCB that the new composition of the TLTRO-III group has been recognised; and
-
an institution that is no longer a member of a TLTRO-III group shall not participate in any further TLTRO-III either individually or as member of another TLTRO-III group, unless it submits a new application to participate in accordance with paragraphs 1, 3 or 6.'
4. Article 4 is amended as follows:
-
paragraph 2 is replaced by the following:
