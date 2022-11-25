Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Decision over sending Patriot air defence to Ukraine lies with nations - NATO

11/25/2022 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg holds news conference in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The decision whether to send Patriot air defence units to Ukraine lies with the specific nations, NATO's chief said on Friday when asked about Polish demands for Germany to pass on Patriot units to Kyiv.

Berlin offered Warsaw the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland last week but Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak later asked Germany to send the fire units to Ukraine instead.

On Thursday, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht countered this demand.

She said Germany's Patriot units were intended for use on NATO territory, and any use outside NATO territory would require prior discussions with NATO and the allies.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, however, spoke of a national decision.

"The specific decisions on specific systems are national decisions," he told reporters in Brussels.

"Sometimes there are end users agreements and other things so they need to consult with other allies. But at the end of the day, it (the decision) has to be taken by the national governments," he added.

Patriot is produced by the U.S. company Raytheon.

Responding to a question whether NATO risked becoming a party to the conflict by sending Patriot units to Ukraine, Stoltenberg noted that allies already had delivered advanced weapons to Kyiv without sending NATO personnel along.

"The way this has been done is that when there is a need for specialists to operate these systems, be it air defence systems or other advanced artillery systems, the Ukrainians have received training in a NATO country," he said.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijer)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:55aFTSE 100 edges higher, retail stocks slip on Black Friday
RE
05:54aAl Shabaab attack Somali military base, government forces fight back
RE
05:52aSwedish prosecutor requests espionage suspect remain in custody
RE
05:50aGold subdued on dollar advance; eyes modest weekly gain
RE
05:49aShares set for weekly gain, Treasury yields fall as investor optimism continues
RE
05:47aAzerbaijan says France cannot be part of peace talks with Armenia
RE
05:44aMali's gold reserves climb to 881.7 tonnes - mines ministry official
RE
05:42aUK Black Friday transactions consistent with 2021 so far -Barclaycard Payments
RE
05:38aUN rights boss says Russian strikes plunge millions into hardship
RE
05:37aEnagas says LNG overcapacity situation in Spain has ended
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou..
2Trending: WeMade Gaming Tokens to Be Delisted by Crypto Exchanges
3Orrön Energy AB report for the nine months ended 30 September 2022
4Intrum : Black Friday – temptation comes knocking
5German consumer sentiment stabilizes with help of energy measures -GfK

HOT NEWS